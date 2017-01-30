Translate to: 

Strike at George Municipality

Strike at George Municipality
Workers downed tools at the municipality this morning. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members downed tools at George Municipality this morning to air their grievances regarding the Tuned Assessment of Skills and Attitudes (TASK) evaluation issue.
 
The issue at hand is the finalization of the job descriptions, which affect their salaries. They say the top structure of the municipality has been evaluated by task and are demanding that the HR department now finalizes their job description.  
 
Law enforcement officials are manning all entrances to the main building.
 
On two previous occasions workers caught municipal security personnel off guard when they occupied the building.
 
The protestors are outside the civil engineering office on the corner of York and Market Streets where a senior official in the civil engineering department addressed the workers.
 
A union official said they won't speak to the press until after their meeting this afternoon.
 
They will address the workers at the municipal engineering compound in the industrial area at 08:00 tomorrow.
 
 
Union representatives has emerged from a meeting with officials from technical services and told the workers that they will reconvene a meeting this afternoon to discuss the job description issue. The unions are still answering workers questions. The official has requested they return to their work stations. 
 
 
More information to follow as it becomes available.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:20 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 80%
In my own home
George Herald 14%
At work
George Herald 1%
In public places
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Assebliefmylief
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 60.
Selective_13
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up