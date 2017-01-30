Strike at George Municipality

Workers downed tools at the municipality this morning. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members downed tools at George Municipality this morning to air their grievances regarding the Tuned Assessment of Skills and Attitudes (TASK) evaluation issue.

The issue at hand is the finalization of the job descriptions, which affect their salaries. They say the top structure of the municipality has been evaluated by task and are demanding that the HR department now finalizes their job description.

Law enforcement officials are manning all entrances to the main building.

On two previous occasions workers caught municipal security personnel off guard when they occupied the building.

The protestors are outside the civil engineering office on the corner of York and Market Streets where a senior official in the civil engineering department addressed the workers.

A union official said they won't speak to the press until after their meeting this afternoon.

They will address the workers at the municipal engineering compound in the industrial area at 08:00 tomorrow.

Union representatives has emerged from a meeting with officials from technical services and told the workers that they will reconvene a meeting this afternoon to discuss the job description issue. The unions are still answering workers questions. The official has requested they return to their work stations.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

