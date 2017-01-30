George man dies during rescue attempt

Francois Mundell

Funeral arrangements to follow as soon as it is known.

ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS - Georgian, Francois Mundell (26), is one of the three sailors who died while attempting to rescue construction workers at the Durban Naval base on Friday.Able Seaman Mundell, Leading Seaman Amrithlall Ramdin and Seaman Henro Ter Borg, died when they were overcome by methane gas fumes as they descended into a sewage pit to help screaming construction workers.Three construction workers also died and more than 20 members of the Navy who recovered the bodies with the aid of a breathing apparatus, had to be treated at hospital. The navy has set up a board of inquiry and SAPS are also investigating.The three sailors have been hailed for their bravery and Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has sent her condolences to the families of the men who died.Mundell is a former Kwagga and matriculated at Outeniqua High School in 2010. In honour of Mundell the flag at his alma mater is flying half-mast and a minute’s silence was observed during assembly this morning.