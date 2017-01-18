Man killed in car accident

The scene of the accident.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A man was killed in a car accident this afternoon (9 February) at around 15:30, on the gravel road that runs through Hansmoeskraal south of Pacaltsdorp to Gwaiing River Mouth.

The man and his female passenger (18) were travelling on Beach Road Extension towards George when he lost control on the corner at the entrance to the Gericke family farm, Die Bof.

The car rolled and ended on its side. The man was declared dead on the scene, but the young woman emerged unscathed. Although she was travelling in the same car as the deceased, the woman told police that she did not know the man.

Accidents regularly occur on this stretch of road, and residents of Hansmoeskraal and the surrounding areas have repeatedly requested that the road be tarred.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

