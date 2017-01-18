Update: Police vehicle in disabled parking

Finished shopping and returning to their car in the parking space for the disabled.

GEORGE NEWS - Two on-duty police officers from George parked their official vehicle in a parking space for the disabled at the Redefine Boulevard shopping centre and apparently went shopping.

An anonymous reader who took a photo of them, said the car was already parked there when he arrived at the centre. He waited for 10 minutes before the officers emerged from the centre.

"When they asked why I was taking photos, I told them that they do not look very disabled to me and it is a disabled parking. I then walked away to avoid further conflict," said the reader.

SAPS Southern Cape spokesperson, Capt. Malcolm Pojie expressed regret at SAPS members disregarding "policies" that protect the rights of others. He said the Pacaltsdorp police was informed of the incident for investigation and possible disciplinary steps.

"We shall again sensitise all our members and inform them of our policies regarding people with disabilities."

Debra Sauer, communications officer at George Municipality, said the municipality will have to charge the officers based on the evidence provided.

"This is an emergency vehicle and the police will have to provide proof that they were acting in terms of an emergency at the time that they used this parking. George Municipality regrets incidents where able bodied people have a disregard, no matter who it is, towards disabled parking."

The fine for illegally parking on a disabled parking is R500.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

