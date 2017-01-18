Translate to: 

Crocodile Farm could be bird sanctuary

The former tourist attraction referred to as the Old Crocodile Farm has been lying fallow since 2007. George Municipality now plans to put the 4.7-hectare property out to tender for proposals. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The hope of transforming the Old Crocodile Farm into a welcoming, green asset on the western outskirts of George has not been abandoned by bird lovers, tourist promoters, and environmentalists.
 
However, in the last few years, the condition of the Old Crocodile Farm has taken a turn for the worse.
 
One of the doors to the property was broken down and is now a gaping hole. Since its closure in 2007, the old Crocodile Farm has been standing vacant while the George Municipality has been trying to sell it to the highest bidder.
 
The 4.7-hectare municipal-owned land on York Street Extension could be rehabilitated and turned into a tourist attraction, a bird sanctuary and tea garden where tour buses stop and birders could flock to instead of being the derelict eyesore it presently is.
 
So say the Friends of the George Heronry (Frogh), who still do monthly bird counts there and at Mount View Resort, where the birds have moved to roost and breed. Ornithologist Peter Ginn commented this week, "Bird watching is popular worldwide.
 
This valuable property has the potential for attracting tourists from all over the world. But some major rehabilitation would have to be done in order to re-establish the habitat of the former colony."
 
 
Local bird lovers did a count in December and tallied up an impressive collection of Cormorants and Sacred Ibis in a few trees at Mount View Resort. Photo: Christine Ridge-Schnaufer (Wessa George honorary secretary). 
 
 
The former slaughterhouse at the Old Crocodile farm is now derelict. The George Municipality maintains there is no problem with vagrants but there is a gaping hole where the (outside) door used to be. Photo: Pauline Lourens.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 February 2017
