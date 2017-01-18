Ford Kuga fires: Experts to test materials

Danny Joubert of Fire and Disaster Dynamics, inspecting Reshall Jimmy's burned out Ford Kuga in Oudtshoorn on 5 December 2016.

GEORGE NEWS - The private forensic consultant, Dr David Klatzow, will conduct another inspection on Reshall Jimmy's car as soon as the vehicle is available. Jimmy (33) burned to death in his 1.6 Ford Kuga in Wilderness while on holiday in December 2015.

His body was found in the driver's seat, still strapped in, which raises the question as to why he did not get out of the burning vehicle.

Klatzow, who was hired by Jimmy's family, said he hopes to get to the answer through his investigation. It will include, amongst others, testing the material under the dashboard on the passenger side, where his investigation indicates the fire may have started.

The material will be tested in controlled fires to determine what gases they emit and under what temperatures they are emitted. This will help determine if any toxic gases were released that could possibly have overwhelmed Jimmy, causing him not to escape from the car.

"What we know for certain is that all the doors were locked. If locking the doors is an electrical fault that occurred as one of the side effects of the fire, this is very concerning. We don't know that; we'll have to investigate it. Ford has obstinately and steadfastly refused to give me a wiring diagram," said Klatzow.

Ford experts, who inspected Jimmy's Kuga three times, say the fire started at the rear of his vehicle.