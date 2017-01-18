Memorial corner is rapidly expanding

David and Cathy Hall adore Victoria Bay. Cathy has fond memories of the place she used to frequent as a young girl. "I simply love it!" she said, remarking on the way families are enshrining the look-out point at George's popular beach resort. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Victoria Bay's look-out point has been gradually undergoing a transformation from natural rocky outcrop to a landmark where families go to remember their loved ones.

Every month more plaques are erected in memory of a family member. Most of them seem to have no connection to Victoria Bay.

Visitors in general, seem to be fascinated and even take photos of this enshrined corner of George's favourite beach resort. It is adjacent to a love-lock fence where lovers can pledge eternal love by hanging a lock. Steps have been added and a seating area created in the most southern part of Vic Bay, situated next to Land's End Guest house.

When quizzed, owner Rod Hossack revealed he had clearly given the matter some thought. "The memorial corner, as you call it, is something that has developed over the last decade since the first plaque - that of Jannie Boemke (a George businessman) - was laid.

There are so many wonderful, tearful, sad and memorable reasons why people of all walks of life and backgrounds decide to place a plaque in this beautiful corner of Vic Bay," he says.

