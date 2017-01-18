NMMU welcomes first years

NMMU first year students and parents at the George campus listening to the live video streaming of the vice chancellor’s welcoming address.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - ‘Anarchy and violence will not be tolerated’The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) Vice Chancellor, Prof Derrick Swartz has ruled out all possibilities of free education at the tertiary institutions saying “it is unaffordable”.Swartz was speaking via a live video stream from Port Elizabeth during the welcoming ceremony of first year students held at the NMMU George campus on Saturday 21 January. “I would like to make it clear that the NMMU policy doesn’t allow free education, we simply can’t afford it,” said Swartz.Swartz has also warned those who may attempt to stage protests actions at NMMU under the banner of #FeesMustFall. “We will not tolerate violence in our campuses for whatever reasons. The destroying of property, destruction of the university’s academic programme and intimidation of students will not be allowed anymore at this university. Everyone has a right to voice their problems but not at the expense of others.”Throughout his entire speech Swartz urged student to look up to Nelson Mandela’s values and learn to make positive contributions to the country’s economic and social wellbeing.“Your journey towards your professional careers starts now. You must take your studies very seriously lots of sacrifices have been made by your parents to get you here and you are already privileged considering the many students who didn’t get placement at universities. Study hard and be innovative. The country needs your skills,” he added.NMMU is the largest university in the Eastern Cape with 27 800 students. For the 2017 academic year the university has enrolled a total of 6 500 first year students.After the welcoming ceremony the students had the opportunity to interact with the lecturers at the various faculties.