Bakkie T-bones taxi

The overturned taxi and emergency personnel on the scene of the accident. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Two men and three women were taken to the George Hospital by ambulance after the taxi in which they were travelling, collided with a bakkie in the CBD, earlier today, Friday 20 January.

The taxi was driving up Cradock Street towards the taxi rank from Nelson Mandela Boulevard when it was t-boned by a bakkie that reputedly jumped the red traffic light on the corner of Cradock and Market Streets.

According to taxi owners on the scene, these traffic lights were only switched on yesterday afternoon.

The driver, Sibonile Besemela, told the George Herald on the scene, “I was travelling towards the rank. The traffic light was green and I was in the intersection when I felt a mighty jolt. My taxi spun round, pushed into the curb and flipped over onto its side.”

Emergency personnel were quickly on the scene.

