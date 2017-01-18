New liquidators for Hawthorndene

Any prospective buyer of the Hawthorndene Hotel, faces many challenges.

GEORGE NEWS - The Master of the Supreme Court has appointed the firms Mazars and KPMG as liquidators for Natserve and Pluscor Six - the liquidated owners of Hawthorndene Hotel.

The application was brought to the Supreme Court by the George municipality who, as one of the main creditors, finally realised that a sale was not going to materialise while Mohamed Patel was in charge of the liquidation. Since 2013 the controversial Mr Patel has been creating the impression that the sale of the derelict former hotel was imminent.

The removal of Patel was mooted in the 30 November 2016 George town council agenda. Deputy director of finances Moos Cupido stated, "Legal counsel has been briefed to make an application to the Western Cape High court for the removal of the liquidator. This process was held over in an effort to finalise an offer to purchase made by London businessman Abdul Parker on Saturday 8 October 2016. The correctness of this claim cannot be verified."

Cupido also revealed that there was a second offer to purchase made in October last year. "The municipality has been involved in the investigation and preparation of an offer to purchase by a well-known and respected businessman and developer of this area.

The person has insisted that his information remain confidential as his dealings are in a very sensitive stage. His offer to purchase was signed and sent to the liquidator on 10 October 2016," Mr Cupido said.

With reference to Patel's removal, Cupido commented, "The problem is that Mr Patel does not answer any telephone calls, neither does he reply to messages regarding the status of the sale to Mr Parker. This is clearly not acceptable as the municipality has the biggest interest in the sale of the property. Instructions have now been issued for the removal of Mr Patel as liquidator as he is not acting in the best interest of the municipality. Subsequent to the instructions issued, Mr Patel has been removed as a Trustee/Liquidator."

He added, "The property is in a severe state of abandonment and any purchaser will have to contend with a range of problems including the cancellation of the sectional title schemes before any development can continue.

An application for a subdivision of the hotel grounds needs to be done to rectify an illegal situation that currently exists. A boundary issue needs to be resolved and the building, although badly vandalised and not safe for habitation, cannot be demolished without permission from the Heritage Foundation.

There is no existing electrical installation and the property is occupied by illegal occupants who have to be evicted at a cost of R2500 per unit."