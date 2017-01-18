Holistic plan for homeless proposed

André Olivier, Cremhog's coordinator (second left), hands out soup and bread, but not before a scripture reading, a motivational message and a prayer have been said. INSET: Isak Skosana (42), a car guard at the FNB parking area, says he was an only child and his parents have died. He has no other family or children and is from the Langkloof. All he wants is a place to sleep. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - A holistic and long-term plan for the homeless of George is being proposed by Cremhog (Christian Rehabilitation Ministries to the Homeless of George).

Part of the strategy they envision is the establishment of a halfway house that offers safe overnight facilities, a meal, ablution amenities, as well as rehabilitation programmes and skills training.

Cremhog, a registered non-profit organisation, was initiated 10 years ago by Rev Ron Martin when he started handing out meals and holding Sunday services in the Ackermans parking area in Meade Street.

Today, the ministry provides meals for up to 60 people, six days a week in the parking area at the back of the Roman Catholic hall (near Golden Harvest). This is made possible thanks to the support of three churches and a number of individuals and businesses.

"As time passed, it has become clear that we need a holistic strategy that involves rehabilitation if we want to improve the circumstances of the homeless," says André Olivier, who was appointed as part-time project coordinator last year after Rev Martin passed away.

The George Herald has reported numerous times on complaints from residents irked by homeless people moving into their neighbourhoods, often causing some or other disturbance and leaving behind waste and litter.

Olivier says the homeless do not want to go to the night shelter, because they do not fit in there.

"The jump from street life to the shelter is too big. It is too structured and they often do not have the means to pay the minimal admission fee."

Cremhog has initiated discussions with the George municipality regarding a halfway house and it has applied for the use of a kiosk in Cathedral Square where the daily meal gatherings could be administrated.

"The kiosk could also be used for one-on-one interaction. Currently, we are out in the open and cannot have any meaningful conversations with individuals where needed," says Olivier.

Land between the licensing office and Emmaüs has been identified as potentially suitable for the halfway house. It would be a temporary place to stay.

"Homeless individuals could stay there for two to four months while they get to a point where they can either fit in at the shelter, be reunited with their families, or find work and alternative accommodation. It is a huge challenge, though urgent that we do something meaningful that not only benefits the homeless, but the whole community. The situation needs to be managed," explains Olivier. "We will do the work, but we need the infrastructure and support from the community."

There are between 100 and 150 homeless people in George. Cremhog lists marriage and family disintegration and economic and social circumstances like illiteracy and unfinished job training, as triggers for people's lives to take a turn for the worst.

People who would like to offer assistance or get involved, may contact Olivier on 082 551 8900.

Municipal comment is being awaited.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

