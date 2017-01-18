Translate to: 

200-year-old milkwood 'dying'

The withered milkwood tree in Wilderness.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A milkwood tree in Sands Road, Wilderness, that could be as much as 200 years old, has withered over the past few months and looks like it is dying.
 
Charles Scott from the Wilderness and Lakes Environmental Action Forum (Waleaf) is upset that the tree has been allowed to deteriorate to its current state.
 
He alerted the forestry department in Knysna in the hope of getting an inspector to the site, but was told that it would not be worth it.
 
Geoffrey Fass, forester at the forestry office in Knysna, confirmed that it would be futile to send out an inspector.
 
"The tree looks dead and nothing can be done about it. From the photo it looks as if the roots of the tree were cut. Futhermore, either soil was heaped up around it, or soil was removed to lower the level to pave the area. That is a death sentence as the roots are not able to get oxygen. If the roots had in fact been cut, fungus could have affected it too."
 
George municipality's parks and recreation department has investigated the tree in question and said that it is alive, but has taken strain due to root pruning and the ground that was removed to level out a new parking space.
 
"There is no municipal approval required for the paving of private property as paving is not regarded as a structure. Milkwood trees are however resilient and it is hoped that it will recover," said the department in response to a query.
 
Fass appealed to the public to report any building activities initiated near milkwood trees.
 
10:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 18 January 2017
