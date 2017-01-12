Update: Tense standoff at primary school

Emotions are running high at MM Mateza Primary in Thembalethu after residents stormed the principal’s office this morning. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A tense standoff ensued at MM Mateza Primary School where residents stormed the school premises demanding the removal of the principal.

Residents together with political leaders accused principal Mgcineni Makhasi of corruption, mismanagement and nepotism.

After heated discussions under a heavy police presence, circuit manager of the Western Cape department of education (WCDE) , Jewel Jonkers, was called in to address the angry crowd. Jonkers said the department is taking these allegations very seriously.

“We as the department will have a meeting with community leaders and the principal to discuss this issue and we hope to come up with a solution that will benefit all concerned parties,” said Jonkers.

He added that they will give feedback about their deliberations on Monday 16 January at the Thembalethu Thusong Centre at 10:00.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'