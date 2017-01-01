Adventurer walking along SA's coastline

Zakie Odendaal during her journey.

GEORGE NEWS - Zakie Odendaal (22) a free spirited solo backpack adventurer has almost completed half her dream of walking the length of South Africa’s 2 800 km coastline.

“I have had a wonderful few nights in George visiting my parents who moved here at the end of last year. On Tuesday (10 January) I walked along the beautiful Garden Route from Wilderness to Sedgefield and then came back to spend the night with the family.” She resumed her walk on Wednesday. “Now I’m on my own again.”

Odendaal told the George Herald: “One morning I just woke up with this idea which became my goal and now a reality.”

She started her trip in the small diamond-mining town of Alexander Bay on the South African/Namibian border on 15 September 2016, and expects to reach Kosi Bay on the South African/Mozambique border by mid-September this year.

A former freelance photographer from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga, Odendaal has worked in Cape Town, Norway and Russia and is travelling as light as possible. “In my blue backpack I have a small ration of food and water, a tent, a self-inflating mattress, a sleeping bag and a stove.”

Asked if it becomes lonely out on her own, she said: “I am never on my own as I am a child of God and he keeps me company.”

During her journey she sleeps in guesthouses, hotels, camping areas, next to the road, on the beach and at the homes of kind-hearted strangers.

“God created a wonderful and beautiful world for us and I want to explore and experience it. I take each day as it comes.”

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

