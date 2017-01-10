Translate to: 

George's top 2016 matriculant

Elna van der Westhuizen (left), George's top 2016 matriculant, has a very close relationship with her mother, tutor and friend, Dr Angelique (Conradie) van der Westhuizen. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Elna van der Westhuizen, the top 2016 matriculant in George, says the secret to success is practice, practice and more practice.
 
"Practice past exam papers, listen in class, summarise your school lessons immediately and do revision every day, including weekends," says the former Outeniqua High School 2016 Dux learner who received an average of 95,6% with eight distinctions - including 100% in physical science.
 
She realises that genes play an important role, but says, "Making sure that your bottom is glued to your seat for long periods studying and revising, is just as important."
 
Elna (18), the eldest daughter of Drs Hannes and Angelique (Conradie) van der Westhuizen, says her schooling started at the age of three when she told her mother that she wants to read. Her mother says teaching Elna has always been enjoyable and entertaining. "I used to reward her with Smarties when she got the answers right."
 
She firmly believes that the education of a child starts at conception. One of the things she did was to play soothing music to her unborn child.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:09 (GMT+2), Tue, 10 January 2017
