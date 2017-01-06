Translate to: 

Resident celebrates 100th birthday

Personnel and local councillors with the birthday girl. Photo: Luzuko Sampo.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - To Elsie Pieterson from George, this New Year's Day was extra special as it was also the first day of her second century on earth.
 
Tannie Elsie was born in Hoekwil 100 years ago on 1 January 1917, and celebrated this incredible milestone with a party organised by Councillor Mercia Draghoender, staff and residents of the Rosemoor Old Age Home where she stays.
 
As a girl Tannie Elsie moved to Wilderness Heights where she met her husband, Willem Pieterson.
 
They had one son, Andries, but her husband had two daughters and two sons from a previous marriage. Tannie Elsie later worked in Oudtshoorn on a farm for many years.
 
The Rosemoor Old Age Home, where she has been residing for the last seven years, held her a birthday party on Friday 6 January and although none of her biological family members were there, George Mayor Melvin Naik, Draghoender, Councillor Peter Louw, Councillor Bazil Petrus and her friends at the old age home were there to make her feel special.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online. 
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: LUZUKO SAMPO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:34 (GMT+2), Mon, 09 January 2017
