Update: German tourist attacked & robbed

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A case of robbery was opened following the attack on a German man (54) at Dolphin's Point in Wilderness on New Year's day.

Sgt Chris Spies, Southern Cape acting spokesperson for the police, said, "The investigation into the matter is at a very early stage. Investigation continues."

The victim was discharged from the George Mediclinic yesterday.

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Police caught three male suspects in Wilderness shortly after the incident and found the camera in one of the men's possession. Two of the suspects (32 and 19) were released as the police could not find evidence to link them to the robbery. The third (20) will appear in the George magistrate's court today (Wednesday) on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and the possession of stolen goods.