Tourist attacked and robbed in Wilderness

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A 54-year-old German tourist was admitted to hospital last night (1 January) after he was attacked and robbed at Dolphin's Point in Wilderness.

According to Captian D Gwavu of the police, the incident took place at around 19:30: "The victim and his wife were at the look-out point when the suspect attacked him with a stone. The man was hit several times over the head. The suspect afterwards fled with the couple's camera."

The victim's wife was not injured.

He will appear in the George magistrate's court later this week on a charge of aggravated robbery.

It was reported that the couple, from Heidelberg in Germany, were at a wedding in Hermanus and drove to Wilderness yesterday on holiday.

The suspect was caught by police in Wilderness shortly after the incident with the couple's camera in his possession.