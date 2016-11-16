George Airport runs out of fuel

George Airport.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - According to a central information notification system for aircraft crew, NOTAM, George Airport on the Garden Route will not have Jet A1 fuel as from today, Thursday, 29 December.

Avgas (aviation gasoline) will be available, but apparently there are ‘issues’ with the availability of Jet A1 (aviation turbine fuel) and aircraft using the latter will have to make alternative arrangements for their flights.

This was confirmed by a senior member of staff of the fuel supplier at the George Airport, AirBP.

A news alert on http://traveller24.news24.com/ warned holidaymakers on the Garden Route with flight reservations between 29 December and 12 January to brace themselves for delays and reroutes as fuel shortages may cause chaos.

Repeated attempts to obtain comment from both the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) spokesperson in George, Mr Deon Groenewald, or the manager of AirBP, Mr Anthony Leon, were unsuccessful as neither would answer their phones.

ARTICLE: NICKEY LE ROUX

