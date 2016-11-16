Man busted for Mandrax

Generic image.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Police yesterday morning, Tuesday 27 December, arrested a 38 year old man with 10 000 Mandrax tablets on an Intercape passenger bus at a filling station in Mossel Bay.

The man was traveling from Gauteng, and is believed to be from the JCC informal settlement in Mossel Bay.

The arrest was made after police had followed up on information received.

They searched the man at approximately 07:45 and subsequently found the drugs. The man was arrested and is being held at the Da Gamaskop police station. He is expected to appear in The Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court within the next few days on a charge of dealing in narcotics.

The investigating officer is Warrant Officer Henkie Rhoode of the Organised Crime Unit in George.

