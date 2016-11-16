39 homes burnt down

GEORGE NEWS - 39 informal dwellings burnt down in Thembalethu in the early hours of this morning.

According to information received, one person is deceased.

The SAPS is investigating the incident.

Donations of food, clothing, household goods etc. for the affected families can be dropped off at the Thembethu Multi-purpose Centre on the corner of Ngcakani and Jeriko Roads.

George Fire Brigade will assist with the collection process.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'