Police raid drug outlets

- A constable searching under a tree where police believed drugs were hidden.
GEORGE NEWS - Local police together, with 29 new constables under the leadership of the Eden Cluster Commander, Major General Oswald Reddy, on Tuesday conducted a crime combating operation in the Conville policing area.
 
According to Captain Malcolm Pojie their members visited various drug outlets in the area and made several arrests.
 
“During this operation various illegal drug houses/outlets situated in Lawaaikamp and Conville, were visited. Searches ensued after which a large amount of Tik and Mandrax tablets were confiscated and three suspects were arrested for the illegal possession and dealing in drugs.”
 
Amongst the three was woman (36) who was caught with Mandrax tablets (30 full size and 12 halves) as well as 12 bankies Tik with an estimated value of R2500.
 
Police also arrested a man (45) at his house in Peddy Muller Street, Conville after members found 130 bankies of Tik and cash (R5 260) in his possession. The estimated value of the Tik is approximately R23 800. He was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.
 
Another man (in his mid-thirties) was arrested for the possession of a dangerous weapon (knife) and a small amount of Mandrax.
 
 Maj Genl. Reddy has commended the Conville Police crime prevention unit and the newly appointed constables for their dedication and diligence.
 
“I want to warn those involved in these criminal acts that their actions will blow up in their faces. The new recruits, 29 of the 44 newly appointed members, will remain at the cluster office as part of a crime combatting group that will ensure a safer festive season for all. These raids will be conducted throughout,” said Reddy.
 
 
Members at a house in Charlie Hugo Street in Lawaaikamp where a small amount of drugs were found. 
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:22 (GMT+2), Fri, 23 December 2016
