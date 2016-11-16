2 Men stabbed to death

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Over the past weekend two men were stabbed to death at different taverns in George. Early on Sunday evening, Thandoxolo Macka (31) died when he was stabbed in the heart outside a tavern in Zone 6.

He and his girlfriend were allegedly attacked by two men wielding knives as they left the tavern. According to information the couple went to the tavern for a meeting with the owner. Inside the tavern one of the suspects allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and she told her boyfriend about the incident.

He confronted the suspect and after an argument the couple left the tavern.

The man and his brother followed them outside and attacked the couple. The man was stabbed in the heart and the woman in the arm. One of the suspects were apprehended in Asazani later the same evening.

The other suspect is still at large. Anyone with information about the murder can contact Sgt S Gawie on 044 802 8931 or 072 723 6260.

A man (24) from Pacaltsdorp was also stabbed in the heart in the early hours of Saturday at a bar in Harmony Park.

According to the police Keenan Jackson from Cycad Street, was stabbed inside the bar, but died in the parking area after his friends carried him outside.

Jackson and the suspect, Deswill Marais (23) from Jakaranda Street, were allegedly arguing when Jackson was stabbed.

Capt. Lorraine Coetzee of the Pacaltsdorp police says Marais fled the scene, but was later arrested in New Dawn Park. He appeared in the George court on a charge of murder on Monday.

