Waboomskraal fire raging again

The mountain fire in Waboomskraal has flared up again and firefighters from all over the district have been deployed to fight the fire.
The mountain fire in Waboomskraal has flared up again and firefighters from all over the district have been deployed to fight the fire.
 
This morning (Tuesday 13 December) 34 firefighters with four engines were giving it their all to contain the blaze.
 
Last week Thursday firefighters managed to keep a runaway veld fire from spreading to a farmhouse and sawmill. It was then brought under control after staff from Working for Fire, Eden and George municipalities kept the flames away from the Mountain to Ocean (MTO) pine plantation. Chantel Edwards-Klose, George municipality spokesperson said the Hansmoeskraal fire south of Pacaltsdorp was considered extinguished.
 
However, further east of Plettenberg Bay in The Crags area - a relentless battle was kept up until this morning to control wildfires.
 
A joint operations centre was established on Friday and the Garden Route was declared a disaster area as fires broke out in the areas as far afield as Haarlem to Pinehaven, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Baviaanskloof and Port Elizabeth.
Lauren Howard, Working on Fire communications officer said 3000 hectares of parkland in the Garden Route National Park close to The Crags have burnt down. She reported that last week Friday 180 firefighters and 20 management staff were put in control of 34kms long active fire line.
10:32 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
