Auctions secure over R17 million for Niflas creditors

Auctions secure over R17 million for Niflas creditors
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The office block on the corner of Caledon Street and Davidson Road owned by the beleaguered George-based financial services provider, Niflas, fetched R7.4 million on auction last Wednesday.
 
The building was placed on auction in terms of the liquidation of the investment platform, Niflas Silhouette, which saw investors lose millions of rand.
 
Fifteen people registered for the auction and between 40 to 50 people attended on the day. The next highest bid was R7.3 million.
 
Auctioneer Frederick Bekker of Van Rensburg Auctions, says the top bid surpassed all expectations. “Based on the rental income, the building vas valued at R5 million early this year. On auction, the highest bid was made by Mr Marius van Huyssteen, but it can still be outbid until Wednesday 14 December.
 
Mr van Huyssteen will, however, be given the opportunity to match any higher bid,” said Bekker. The joint liquidator, Danie Acker of Rauch Gertenbach Inc, has until 20 December to accept or reject the offer.
 
Five other Niflas properties also went under the hammer last week and brought in an additional R10 million before costs for the Niflas creditors.
 
Read more in this week's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:30 (GMT+2), Mon, 12 December 2016
