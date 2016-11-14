Update on fires in Eden

An aerial photo of the fire in Waboomskraal taken yesterday. Photo: Supplied.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Since Tuesday 6 December, 18 fires raged throughout the district, from Heidelberg to Plettenberg Bay.

Eden District Municipality, B-municipalities, Working On Fire (WoF), South African National Parks (SANParks), MTO (Mountain to Ocean) Forestry and the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association, have been actively fighting fires in the region with the help of community members.

To date, dry weather conditions have played a major role in spread of fires. Other causes, including arson, could also have played a role but will be investigated. Nearly 100 instances of small fires started due to alleged arson have been reported since the beginning of December.

Details of three major fires currently raging in the Eden district are:

1. Waboomskraal (George)

Fynbos, natural vegetation and wildlife affected.

• 1 Vehicle from George Fire Department (2 firefighters)

2. Haarlem (George)

Unreachable mountainous fire

• More firefighters will be deployed if fire escalates.

3. Crags (Plettenberg Bay)

Risk of smoke inhalation, thick cloud of smoke prohibiting aircrafts to fly in the area, except for an Orix Bomber Plane that is geared for such extreme conditions.

Four fires are currently not a major risk to areas and are under control, these include:

4. Cooper Siding, Riversdale

If community members suspect foul play, please contact your local municipality or report it to 044 805 5071.

Remember, that now till Easter is a No-Burn Season, meaning that if a person leaves a fire unattended for a length of time or sets alight any part of their farm without approval by a local authority, they will be prosecuted.

For any updates, contact Wouter Jacobs on 083 530 4307

• 3 Vehicles from Eden DM Fire, Rescue and Fleet Services with 4 firefighters• 2 WoF Teams (1 team protecting the MTO, the other monitoring the Northern fire line)• Firefighters are protecting a house as a precautionary measure for if the wind changes direction• 200 firefighters;• 10 vehicles;• Orix Bomber Plane currently actively fighting the fires;• 2 Scout Planes (not flying); and• 2 WoF helicopters (not flying at the moment).1. Hansmoeskraal, Pacaltsdorp in George2. Alwyndal, Mossel Bay3. Gondwana Game Reserve, near PetroSA