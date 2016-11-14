Vintage Air Rally to land at George Airport

Entrance to George Airport. Photo: Kristy Kolberg.

The organisers have accepted an invitation from the George Municipality to briefly land at George Airport early on Friday, the day on which the adventure ends with a flight from the Plettenberg Bay overnight stop to Stellenbosch.

This brief stop of an hour has been arranged in conjunction with the George Airports Company and the companies involved in the Airport’s operations.

Over the past ten days, the Rally has flown into Nairobi’s Wilson Airport before heading further south. On the way to Nairobi, a Boeing Stearman bi-plane experienced total engine failure resulting in a forced landing with major damage.

The pilots, a father and daughter escaped uninjured.

After doing an air show over the Nairobi National Park they flew past Mt Kilimanjaro and landed at the Ngorongoro crater rim, part of a collapsed volcano. They were many concerns about whether these Tiger Moth type aircraft could operate at 7700 feet.

The Rally then went to Zanzibar before venturing south over huge swamps in Zambia. After reaching Lusaka, they flew over Kariba dam, the Zambesi Gorge and to Victoria falls where they spent Tuesday night (6 December). The Rally continues along the Chobe and Okavango swamps before entering South Africa from Botswana.

Vintage Air Rally facebook pages or the website with the same name. The travels can be followed on thefacebook pages or the website with the same name.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS - On Monday 12 December the Vintage Air Rally arrives in South Africa on the last country leg of the 13000 km flight through Africa. This Rally has been undertaken by a group of 12 pre-1949 bi-planes accompanied by another 10 support aircraft.The aircraft are scheduled to be in George between 06h45 and 08h45 where the media will have the opportunity to meet with the air crew. In view of the strict safety regulations that need to be enforced on one of the busiest passenger arrival days in December the number of guests able to meet with the air crew will be limited.Aviation enthusiasts keen to meet with these intrepid adventurers can contact Rose Lewis ator 079 135 3420 to secure an invitation.