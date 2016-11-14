Pedigree dogs found in shocking condition

SPCA inspector Gerda Reynders was shocked to the core at the sight of this pedigreed Poodle found on the N2. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - Last week SPCA inspector, Gerda Reynders, was shaken to the core when she responded to an after-hours call on the SPCA emergency line regarding two stray dogs on the N2 next to Thembalethu.

The caller had stopped to help the dogs who were very dirty and obviously uncared for and thin.

“Both pedigreed male Poodles were in a shocking state,” said senior SPCA Inspector Salome Bruyns.

“They were covered with sarcoptic mange, (a highly contagious skin disease found in dogs, caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite), badly underweight and had open sores on their bodies. They have been cleaned and trimmed and are currently under treatment by our vet,” she added.

“These dogs were probably given away for free to a ‘good home’,” said Bruyns. “People don’t always check if the recipient is able to care for the animals and so many pets given away end up starving, sick and suffering,” she concluded.

The SPCA pleads with people not to give away pets, but rather take them to the SPCA so that they can be adopted by someone who is willing and able to care for them.

