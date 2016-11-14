George Transport Hub officially open

The George Transport Hub is officially opened by George mayor Melvin Naik

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The George Transport Hub in Cradock Street, a R15 million project, was officially opened this morning, Thursday 8 December.

Members of the media, dignitaries from the provincial department of transport, officials and politicians of George municipality are attending this much awaited event.

The hub is situated just behind Woolworths (at the old taxi rank) and comprise of 6 bus stops and loading areas, 2 entrances, high-security ticket booths, toilets, an information centre and comfortable seating (231 seats).

There are also hand railings to separate queuing passengers from buses, bicycle racks and shade trees.

Watch a video below.

Architect Brian Stokes, musician Kirwin Albertus (15) and GO GEORGE manager James Robb.

VIDEO & PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

