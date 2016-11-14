Hawthorndene: council eager to proceed

Cape Town Liquidator Mohamed Patel (above), of Patel and Totos Attorneys, paid a visit to the hotel. He appointed Van Rensburgs Auctions to handle the sale. Ann Spies (right) was there during a brief inspection.

GEORGE NEWS - The George town council will ask the master of the high court for permission to proceed with the possible sale of the Hawthorndene Hotel to prospective buyers before a new liquidator is appointed.

The resolution was adopted following deliberations that only began last Wednesday evening at 22:18. The municipality has been saying for months that a "well-known respected buyer" is willing to go the extra mile to buy the property.

The municipality applied for the removal of the liquidator of Hawthorndene Hotel, Mohamed Patel in an attempt to resolve the impasse regarding the sale.

The Western Cape High Court ruled on 7 November that Patel be removed as curator.

The municipality earlier attempted to assist with the sale of the hotel by forwarding an offer to purchase to Patel in October this year.

However, Patel never responded and have since disappeared as is not responding to any inquiries.

Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'