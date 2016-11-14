Update: George fires

Various fires started in George yesterday. Photo: Andrew Carlsson

GEORGE NEWS - The George Fire Brigade and Eden Fire Services are still fighting a fire at the back of Pacaltsdorp (Hansmoeskraal farm areas). The fire is under control.

Another fire also started in Waboomskraal late yesterday afternoon and is burning in the direction Camphersdrift.

Neels Barnard, Fire Chief of George Fire Brigade says they have been making provisions since early this morning to stop the fires from gaining ground.

He says all the other smaller fires were put. Some are being monitored for smouldering.

For any fire emergencies, contact the George Fire Brigade on 044 801 6311.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

The fire brigade appeals to the public to please not start fires during the festive season.Hot and windy conditions make fire fighting difficult.