GEORGE NEWS - The George Fire Brigade and Eden Fire Services are currently fighting a few fires in George.

Johan Crouse from George Fire Services confirmed that all the fires are under control at the moment.

There are two veld fires burning on farm areas at the back of Pacaltsdorp. There are no houses in danger.

Another fire started in Plantation Road close to the Van Riebeeck Gardens. Fire personnel are on the scene.

A third fire is burning at the George dump site at the back of Groeneweide Park and a smaller fire is burning in grass next to the N2 between Thembalethu and Pacaltsdorp.

The fire brigade appeals to the public to please not start fires during the festive season.

Crouse asked the public not to burn grass or rubbish as the hot and windy conditions and the dryness of the grass makes fire fighting difficult.

For any fire emergencies please contact the George Fire Brigade on 044 801 6311.

