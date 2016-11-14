Update: Man dies in burning car

From left are Dr David Klatzow, Renisha Jimmy and Rod Montano. Standing at the back are Kaveen Jimmy and Danny Joubert.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - A third forensic investigation into the cause of the Ford Kuga fire in which Reshall Jimmy burned to death in Wilderness near George, is underway.

The Jimmy family wants the car-manufacturing giant to take responsibility for Reshall's death.

Reshall died when his 2014 Ford Kuga caught alight in Wilderness on 4 December 2015. They believe that a mechanical/electrical fault caused the car to burst into flame.

A year later the Jimmy family and their lawyer, Rod Montano from Alexander Montano Attorneys are still fighting a fierce battle to get Ford to take responsibility for Reshall’s death.

Yesterday afternoon (5 December) Montano, internationally renowned forensic investigators, Dr David Klatzow and Danny Joubert, as well as the deceased’s brother and sister, Kaveen and Renisha took the the battle for truth to Oudtshoorn, where the wreck of the Ford Kuga is stored.

According to Montano, Ford conducted a forensic investigation into the cause of the fire on 15 December last year followed by another investigation on 20 January. But, according to Montano, the family is still struggling to get the investigation results from Ford.

The third investigation started today, which will hopefully bring closure for the family.

Watch a video below:

