Resident celebrates 103 years

Personnel of Tuiniqua with Jean Ness at her 103rd birthday party, from left: Sister Susan de Bruyn, Annelie Bennett and the head of Tuiniqua, Alani Voigt.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Jean Ness, 103-year-old resident of the frail care section of Tuiniqua centre for senior citizens, still tries to be as independent as possible and enjoys her daily walk with her walker to the front stoep where she sits to soaks up the sunshine.

Her birthday, on Saturday 3 December, was celebrated with a tea party together with friends and personnel from Tuiniqua. George mayor Melvin Naik also dropped in with flowers and good wishes.

Jean, who liked to keep up a walking routine throughout her life, remembers how she climbed Table Mountain when she was young. She was born in Cape Town, but after getting married to William, moved to Bulawayo.

The family returned to South Africa in the '70s, settling in Denneoord in George.

