N2 upgrades of R2.75 billion in pipeline

Consultants on the pedestrian bridge and walkway project between Pacaltsdorp and the Garden Route Mall, from left: Mornè Olivier from electrical consultants CMB, Basil Steyn from Smec engineering consultants and Randall Cable, engineering manager at Sanral. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is planning upgrading and maintenance to the tune of R2.75 billion on the N2 between Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay from next year onwards.

This is according to Randall Cable, engineering manager at Sanral Western Region, who gave a presentation to media and other stakeholders at the King George Hotel in George on Friday morning, 2 December.

Projects being planned include the upgrading of the N2 between Kraaibosch and Die Vleie turnoff, improvements of R450 million between Lizmore and Heidelberg as well as between Heidelberg and Riversdale.

Construction of a bridge over the Gwaing River near George and a major upgrade to the Beacon Road intersection at Plettenberg Bay are also in the pipeline.

Cable said vandalism to this new infrastructure is proving to be a challenge and a large portion of the public still has to be convinced that it is safe to use the walkways that are being monitored by security cameras 24 hours a day.

Delegates were taken on a tour of the recently completed project on the N2 at George which comprised the Pacaltsdorp interchange widening and construction of a new pedestrian bridge as well as 5 km of pedestrian walkways between Pacaltsdorp and the Garden Route Mall.