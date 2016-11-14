Translate to: 

150 Gifts for welfare children

During a previous Santa Shoebox.
GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt Estate have pledged to donate 150 Christmas shoe boxes filled to the brim with practical goodies and toys for underprivileged children at their most beloved corporate social responsibility benefactor, the George Child and Family Welfare.
 
The George Child and Family Welfare has been a community stalwart since 1926, having just turned 90 earlier this year.
 
This non-profit organisation provides counselling to traumatised children and families, and creates awareness of child abuse and children’s needs, as well as educating the people in the various communities of George. While providing much needed support, the George Child and Family Welfare opened Sabine’s Safe Haven in July 2014, named after patron and Fancourt owner Sabine Plattner.
 
It is a safe house facility that has been the salvation for almost 40 children needing short-term emergency placements, while social workers investigate the best options for their long-term care.
 
"The season for giving at Fancourt means that every child will get to experience the joy of Christmas by opening an individually packed and festively decorated shoe box.
 
Each box is made up of something to wear (an item of clothing), something to use (a hygiene product), something to do (educational toy), something to love (a toy), something to eat (sweets), and all boxes will be valued at no more than R250 per child," says Georgie Davidson, CEO of Fancourt.
 
Delivery of the festive shoe boxes will be made to the George Child and Family Welfare on 23 December. So, until then, Fancourt is appealing to members and residents, as well as the public in the Garden Route area that should they want to participate in this initiative, they can deliver their selection of goodies to the Fancourt Hotel reception before 19 December.
 
16:03 (GMT+2), Mon, 28 November 2016
