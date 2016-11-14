Hawthorndene: The plot thickens

In December 2013 Mohamed Patel (left) negotiated a deal with people living in the Hawthorndene to "legitimise" their stay until a sale was concluded. Residents and Ronel Stofberg, Patel's insolvency practitioner (back left) look on. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - In yet another bizarre twist of events in the Hawthorndene Hotel saga, it turns out that the liquidator of the hotel, Mohamed Patel of Patel & Totos Attorneys from Cape Town, is in the process of being removed from the Cape Law Society's roll of registered attorneys.

The society's director, Frank Dorey confirmed this on Tuesday saying: "Patel was interdicted from practising as an attorney on 19 February 2016, pending the launch of an application to strike his name from the roll of attorneys. The application is yet to be heard by the Western Cape high court."

Dorey added: "The application was brought as Mr Patel was unable to satisfy the society that he graduated with a Baccalaureas Procurationis (B.Proc.) degree from the University of the Western Cape and, concomitantly, that he was entitled to be admitted and enrolled as an attorney."

Up until today Patel claims on his LinkedIn profile that he has studied for his B Proc through the University of South Africa (Unisa) from 1985 to 1993 and from 1998 to 2003.

In a Property 24 report dated April 2015, Leonard Katz, a director at the law firm ENSafrica, maintained that Patel fabricated his qualifications by assuming the identity of Patel Muhamed, a legitimately registered lawyer who died in 2006.

Patel is furthermore embroiled in a row with the George municipality who has threatened to file an application with the Cape high court to have him removed as liquidator as he has refused to divulge the name of a so called buyer.

Things came to a head in October this year when George mayor Melvin Naik, asked for a full report for discussion at the November meeting, after the South Africa Civics (Sac) leader, Basil Petrus, submitted a motion about the hotel at the council meeting on Wednesday 28 September. Petrus asked council to consider another route, without going through the whole process of appointing another liquidator.

He proposed that council meet with local businessman Les Dyson, who has made a down payment of hundreds of thousands on the property.

Two Asian looking men were seen inspecting the hotel earlier this year.

Patel was requested to forward a copy of the sales agreement to council's attorneys, but to date nothing has been received.

George Herald journalist Michelle Pienaar following a September Council meeting reported: "As none of the previous sales were concluded successfully, it is crucial for the municipality to ascertain whether the sale is indeed a valid sale. The Master of the High Court was therefore approached to intervene and to force Patel to make the information available."

This week George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said an item on Hawthorndene will serve at the council meeting on 30 November. This was in reply to a question as to whether council is forging ahead with an application to the Cape High Court to have Patel removed. The hotel has been closed since 2011.

In December 2013 during an inspection of the Hawthorndene Hotel, Patel spoke to residents who were illegally occupying the hotel. Following a brief discussion, Patel said residents could stay in the hotel and its annexures until the property it sold, on condition that they maintain the property and mowed the lawn and kept vandals at bay.

Two occupants of the flats fought hard to keep the looters at bay, but eventually became too frail to keep it up. The hotel is in a state of disrepair following a fire earlier this year.

Repeated attempts to obtain comment from Patel proved unsuccessful.

The Hawthorndene Hotel with 30 flats situated on more than1ha of land was placed on the market in September 2015 after previous bids failed. The municipal value at one time was R17-million. Cape Town Liquidator Mohamed Patel (above), of Patel and Totos Attorneys, paid a visit to the hotel. He appointed Van Rensburgs Auctions to handle the sale. Ann Spies (right) was there during a brief inspection.

As recently as 9 November Patel claimed that the Hawthorndene in Heatherlands was sold to yet another buyer.