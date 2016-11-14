Sewage water streaming from drain

The water in Kazi Street has been running for more than six months, according to residents.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Foul smelling water streaming from a drain next to a house in Kazi Street, Zone 9 (Tembalethu), has formed a small river across the paved street, spreading over the valley towards the Skaapkop River below.

Residents who live close-by say this has been going on for more than six months.

According to Thandiswa Jack, Phelokazi Komzaphi and Nikiwe Deliwe it is certainly sewerage water. "The stench is bad, it's really bad," said Jack. Her son Anam (5) is one of many children in the neighbourhood who plays in the street in front of their homes. The women are worried about the safety of their children.

Peter Martin, a local businessman who frequents the township, said he noticed it some months ago.

"It's a broken sewerage pipe contaminating the area and river system below," said Martin. "This is a health risk. It's just a matter of time before these children and their families will get affected." The origin of the water seems to be coming from a drain on a premises in Kazi Street.

According to the director of civil engineering, Harold Basson, the problem in Kwazi Street is caused by material such as rags, cans and sticks repeatedly being deposited into the sewerage system. “The system is not designed to handle such material and is the cause of regular blockages of the system. The line is regularly unblocked by the operational teams,” said Basson.

“The actions of the public are not only resulting in frequent pollution of the surrounding area, but are also the cause of very high operational costs to the municipality.”

He confirmed that the river is treated chemically to limit the effect of the pollution after each spill. The clean-up of the current situation will be addressed by the municipality.

Watch a video below:

Five year old Anam Jack playing in the street near his home in Kazi Street, Zone 9, Thembalethu. At the back a stream of foul smelling water is trickling across the road into a valley below, towards the Skaapkop River. Photos: Michelle Pienaar .

ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'