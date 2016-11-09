Carpet theft case postponed

An employee taking the carpets to Tarkan Cakmak's car at Eden Meander.

GEORGE NEWS - The Port Elizabeth businessman accused of carpet theft worth thousands at Gallery 7 earlier this year, appeared in the Thembalethu regional court again this week.

The case was postponed to 24 February next year for plea and trial.

Tarkan Cakmak (46) allegedly took Persian rugs to the value of R300 000 on consignment at Gallery 7 in the Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre on 28 May saying he wanted to see if the carpets would suit his home in Sands Road in Wilderness.

Once in Sands Road, an employer of Gallery 7 who accompanied him got out of the car, after which Cakman allegedly drove off never to be seen again until his arrest in Port Elizabeth on 12 June.

He appeared in the Thembalethu magistrate's court on 17 June and was released on R10 000 bail.

