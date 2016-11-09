Memorial service for taxi association chairman

A memorial service for the late Uncedo chairman, Sikhumbuzo Mini is being held at the Thembalethu Community Hall this evening. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

Uncedo is the local taxi association.

Mini was shot dead and killed two weeks ago in front of his house in Thembalethu.

More than 200 people, including local taxi bosses, have gathered for the ceremony tonight.

Police have also been seen at the venue.

Mini will be buried on Saturday 19 Novermber in the Eastern Cape.

