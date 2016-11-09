Mr SA: Local needs your support

Louis Pieterse, a Mr SA 2016 hopeful, believes that strengthening the family unit is essential for a better South Africa. His wife and kids are from left: 11-month-old Milah, Christine and Zian (3).

MOSSEL BAY NEWS - Mr South Africa finalist, Louis Pieterse (32), from Glentana, is currently ranked fourth among the top 14 in this year's Mr SA competition.

The grand finale takes place at Dakato Lodge at the Rand Airport in Germiston, Gauteng, on Thursday, 24 November. Pieterse needs all the votes he can get to push him to the top of the all-important public voting polls.

A photographer and restaurant manager, Louis describes himself as positive, caring, creative and down to earth. "I am always ready to listen and give a helping hand where needed. I am privileged to be a husband and a father, the greatest gifts, which I believe should be honoured and treasured."

His vision is to initiate a campaign to reach and mend the hearts of the fathers in South Africa.

"Only when we have better dads and husbands will the circumstances of the family improve. This will spur the country on to create the positive change needed to become a winning nation." Louis and his wife recently took 12 youngsters from George Child Welfare on a photographic game drive so that they could appreciate the beauty of nature.

He also cooked breakfast for the elderly and with the help of Cansa hosted the very first Cuppa for Cansa Kids in South Africa. He sponsored a party with a Disney theme for needy children and helped a family who lost all their possessions when their house burned down.

Now it's time to help Louis, so to vote for him, SMS the code MRSA040 to 47439. An SMS costs R3.

ARICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

