Learner (17) arrested for murder

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A George High School learner (17) will appear in the George magistrate’s court today on a charge of murder. He was arrested last Friday morning following a stabbing incident before school started.It is alleged that the suspect stabbed Herchel Botha (16) from Rosemoor in his heart during an altercation.According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, the Southern Cape police spokesperson the incident happened at about 07:30 on the corner of Parson and Fotheringham Streets.“It is alleged that the victim and the suspect (17) had an argument where after the suspect stabbed the victim on his chest. The victim was transported to hospital where he later died. As a result we arrested the suspect at the hospital.”