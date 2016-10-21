Lakes Road residents share their fire fears

The Lakes Road Action Group members say it is imperative to get a fire readiness action plan in place without delay. The scorched sand dune, in the background, bears testimony to the ordeal they faced in August when many of them had to flee their homes to escape the inferno.

GEORGE NEWS - Some burning questions related to the devastating runaway fires in Wilderness on 11 August that destroyed four homes in Lakes Road, remain unanswered.

Residents want to know why SANParks did not fulfil their legal obligation to maintain a firebreak near Lakes Road and why a second helicopter wasn't called out sooner?

To date, no information has been released by the police about the arson investigation into the fire. Wilderness residents reported hearing a small explosion, and witnessing a column of smoke rising soon afterwards over Hoekwil's hills.

Lakes Road residents believe a second helicopter could have halted the wildfire before it reached their homes. Were financial considerations the reason that the second chopper was only summoned after 17:00 when visibility was compromised?

Over the past few weeks, the action group has been in discussions with the Fire Protection Association's Paul Gerber (FPA) and local officials asking: "Next time around - can you face a fire on par with the August fire more effectively?"

Chris Nightingale, spokesperson for Lakes Road Action Group, says the group was set up to speak with one voice.

"Our starting point is the need to have all fire defences in place by the beginning of May 2017, when the reeds will be just as dry as in August. May is also the beginning of the berg wind season. So, we shall feel particularly vulnerable. We have received progress updates from George municipality and SANParks, and from the FPA.

"We are pleased that Kleinkrantz will be considered for a satellite fire station, but until it is constructed, an increased budget for additional helicopter support is needed. An alternative might be to dispatch a fire engine to Hoekwil each time that a berg wind is forecast.

"We have heard from the George fire chief about the servicing and maintenance of fire hydrants, and welcome the closer integration of services and re-evaluation of emergency procedures; but as ever 'the devil is in the detail' and as we do not have access to the detail, cannot comment on the devil.

"We wonder if SANParks recognize how little time they have to meet the legal requirements of the National Veld and Forest Fire Act. The FPA will be producing a fire plan for its members in December, and we can only hope that SANParks can measure up to its requirements."

Nandi Mgwadlamba, SANParks communications manager for the Garden Route National Park said SANParks has been liaising with the Wilderness Residents Ratepayers Association (WRRA) and the Lakes Road Action Group.

"We have sent them a plan of action detailing short-term, medium and long-term goals to respond to a possible occurrence of wild fires in Wilderness. A focused group to work with SANParks will be established where representatives of the Lakes Road Action Group are invited to attend. This way they will become actively involved in the progress.

"We remain committed to meet, listen and respond to challenges raised by the Action Group."

She said as soon as they saw the fire in August, SANParks reported it to the Disaster Management Centre and dispatched their teams to assist with fighting the fire.

"We remain committed to working with the action group, the Wilderness ratepayers, municipalities, the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association and all stakeholders to respond to fires as quickly as we did during the most recent fire of the 10 October."