Regional dumpsite gets go ahead

Eden mayor Memory Booysen: "We will have a disaster in the region if this thing does not get off the ground." In the background is Eden municipal manager, Godfrey Louw.

GEORGE NEWS - George, Hessequa, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Bitou have finally given their go-ahead for the establishment of a regional landfill facility to accommodate household and hazardous waste.

The dumpsite in Oudtshoorn that also serves Kannaland can still accommodate waste for the next 50 years. The Hessequa landfill site still has a life span of five to ten years, and the municipality will only contribute financially at a later stage.

This was confirmed by Eden mayor Memory Booysen during a special council meeting at Eden district municipality last Friday.

The new regional dumping site will be developed adjacent to the current landfill site, next to PetroSA's petrochemical industry near Mossel Bay. The property has already been bought by Eden.

"The development of a regional landfill site is a pilot project," said Booysen. "In the country each municipality has its own landfill site. The problem is only when it runs full do they wake up and realise there is a problem. It takes three to ten years for an environmental impact assessment to be done."

The reason the project ran behind schedule is because most of the B-municipalities did not make provision in their budgets for the development of the site. According to Booysen, Bitou municipality was the only one that has made a financial contribution. "They budgeted for this because they are in desperate need of a new site. They are running out of space," said Booysen.

George, Mossel Bay and Knysna will be make their first contributions at the beginning of next year, after the adjustment budgets have been approved. They will also contribute towards the payment of about R2,6 million for worked performed by the civil engineering consultants WorleyParsons.

"The bulk of the funds will be made available in June when the municipalities can make full provision in their budgets," said Booysen.

Meanwhile a decision was taken at the council meeting on Friday to extend the service level agreement with WorleyParsons that they entered into on 1 June 2014 until 30 June 2017. Opposition parties gave council uphill when it came to light that the service agreement had lapsed more than two years ago. Municipal manager Godfrey Louw explained that they made a mistake and was unaware of the lapse.

"We are trying to remedy the situation." He said that Eden officials discovered that the agreement had lapsed, not the auditor general. Virgill Gericke of the PBI and chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) asked for proof of payments made between June 2014 and June 2016.

A complete report will be served to the committee. Booysen said he can live with an irregular expense, but not with fraud and corruption. "We will have a disaster in the region if this thing does not get off the ground," he said.

WorleyParsons will assist Eden through all the phases and help them deal with the bidders for the tender. Tender processes will start at the beginning of next year, and the tender will be awarded by June 2017.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'