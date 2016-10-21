Cyber fraud costs local almost R2-million

Generic image

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A George businesswoman, Monica Kruger (41), who has lost R1,8 million through internet banking fraud, will apply for an interdict in the Gauteng High Court on 29 November to force Absa bank and Vodacom to release information relevant to fraudulent transactions on her cheque account.

On 18 June, R2-m was transferred from Kruger's cheque account to a Capitec account in 30 minutes' time through 80 transactions of R25 000 each. She got about R200 000 back after Capitec froze the unknown account.

According to court documents, the information she is trying to obtain will assist forensic cyber experts in their investigation into how the transactions took place and to determine the identity of the perpetrator(s).

Kruger says in her affidavit that an illegal sim swap was done on the night before her account was accessed by the thief(ves) on 18 June. She discovered it the following morning after realising that her phone had been disconnected.

She immediately contacted the bank. By then her account had already been frozen the previous evening after the irregular activities.

In her affidavit, Kruger says that she has "tirelessly" tried to obtain complete, unedited records from Absa and Vodacom needed for an independent forensic investigation. Kruger says Vodacom has also failed to provide the voice recording of her instruction to not, under any circumstances, allow a sim swap without her express permission and physical presence at a Vodacom shop.

According to court documents, the forensic investigations conducted by both Absa and a forensic expert whose help Kruger has called in, have revealed that there is no evidence of negligence on her part. She received an SMS a week before the theft, in which she was informed by Vodacom that a sim swap had been initiated on her account.

On the same day, she also received a call from someone purporting to be from Vodacom, advising her that the SMS was sent in error and that she should ignore it.

"The sim swap was cancelled and I was advised by the person that I dealt with at the call centre that the account had been 'flagged' (a note is made on the customer's account indicating that there has been an attempt to do a sim swap by unauthorised persons)," she says in her affidavit.

