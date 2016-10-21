Rape crisis centre: Raising awareness

It was a warm and emotional moment when Christia Visser (left) met Alison Botha on the film set in Cape Town. Christia plays the role of Alison as a young woman. The film Alison is now available on DVD. Alison will be signing copies of her book on Saturday 3 December at Top DVD in Courtenay Street.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Alison, the DVD of the film about the life of Alison Botha who lives in George, will be launched in South Africa on Monday 28 November.

The DVD is the follow-up to her powerful and multi-award winning book titled I Have Life.

Alison has become a highly sought after international inspirational speaker and Top DVD is arranging a book signing in George on Saturday 3 December to help raise awareness of the local rape crisis centre, Thuthuzela Care Centre and to also give hope to all victims of this terrible scourge.

The book signing takes place at Top DVD's store on the corner of Courtenay Street and Wellington Street at 12:00.

"'I have always hoped that by sharing my own journey with others, it would give them hope and courage for their own.

To have my story and ultimate triumph shared on screen, means that many more people can see the power of choice that we each have; and might also choose to triumph over life's hardships,"' says Alison.

