Update: Taxi association chairman shot & killed

Sikhumbuzo Mini
GEORGE NEWS - The widow of Sikhumbuzo Mini
says they are yet to confirm a funeral date for her late husband.
Nozuko Mini lost her husband on Thursday 3 November after he was shot and killed outside his home in Thembalethu.
Mini (53) was the chairman of Uncedo, the local taxi association.
Nozuko says they are still devastated by the killing of her husband. “My children witnessed their father taking his last breath as he was lying in a pool of his own blood. We are all receiving counseling to deal with this matter,” she said.
Mini described her husband as a leader and family man who was caring and loving.
17:02 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
