Mr SA: Local needs your support
Louis Pieterse MR SA 2016 hopeful believes that strengthening the family unit is essential for a better South Africa. The Pieterse family from left 11-month-old daughter Milah, wife Christine and son Zian (3). Photo: supplied
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Mr South Africa finalist, Louis Pieterse (32) from Glentana, is currently ranked fourth amongst the top 14 in this year's Mr SA competition.

He is a photographer and restaurant manager and describes himself as a positive, caring, creative and down to earth individual. "I am always ready to listen and give a helping hand where needed. I am privileged to be a husband and a father, the greatest gifts, which I believe should be honoured and treasured."
 
His vision is to initiate a campaign to reach and mend the hearts of the fathers in South Africa. "Only when we have better dads and husbands will the circumstances of the family improve which will spur the country into creating the positive change needed to become a winning nation."
 
The grand finale takes place on Thursday 24 November at the Rand Airport in Germiston, Gauteng and Pieterse needs all the votes he can get to push him to the top of the all important public voting poles.
 
To vote for Louis, SMS the code MRSA040 to 47439. An SMS cost R3.
 
 
In the back of the safari truck and ready to roll on a photographic drive. In front from left are: Rosline Jantjies, Madeline Lewis, Chandre Titus, Louis Pieterse, Mikayla Harold and Wayne Hendricks. Back: Mark Classen, Ethan Miggels, Justin Jantjies, Gustav Appels, Jason Malat and Jamequin Van Heerden. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online. 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:02 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
