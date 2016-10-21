Security workers to protest

Petros Mapapa, spokesperson for the Southern Cape Community Forum.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Southern Cape Community Forum will be embarking on another protest action on Wednesday 16 November (following on their protest on 21 September) in their two-year struggle to get the labour department to enforce adherence of labour legislation on some security companies in the region.Petros Mapapa, spokesperson for the forum, says, "The latest protest action follows the failure of the Western Cape provincial director of the labour department, Mawele Ntamo to grant the requests of the forum so that employment justice can be achieved for all the affected employees from various private security companies."Their grievances include illegal deductions from workers' pay for uniforms, training and transport, and in some instances provident fund and funeral insurance money being deducted without being paid over to the relevant insurance companies.On 16 November, the workers will gather at Fourways in Thembalethu from where they will start to walk at 07:30 to the labour office in Nelson Mandela Boulevard where they want to hand over a memorandum to the labour minister at 14:00. Their protests will be ongoing up until the national minister comes to George, according to Mapapa.