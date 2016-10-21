Translate to: 

Cycling 4 diabetes raises R200 000

Cycling 4 diabetes raises R200 000
C4D relay cyclists enter the Thembalethu Square shopping centre after completing 1 200 kms in 48 hours. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Five Land Rovers led the pack of 16 exhausted cyclists into Thembalethu Square shopping centre parking area on Saturday 5 November at the finish of the gruelling Novo Nordisk Cycle 4 Diabetes (C4D) fundraiser cycle relay.
 
The cyclist completed 1 200 km in 48 hours from Johannesburg to George.
 
The C4D relay was initiated by George general practitioner Dr Jacques van Staden and is now backed by Novo Nordisk, a Danish healthcare company.
 
A large group of children with diabetes and their families who have benefited from the programme cheered as Novo Nordisk handed a cheque of R200 000 to an exhausted, but smiling, Dr Jacques van Staden.
 
This year Land Rover South Africa came on board assisting with the infrastructure on the journey as well as R25 000 donation.
 
"We are appealing to the community to continue supporting the fundraiser by SMS "diabetes" to 49277 to donate R20 so that we can reach every child that needs our help in the Southern Cape" Said van Staden.
 
For more information, visit www.cycle4diabetes.co.za, ChangingDiabetesZA on Facebook or @NovoNordiskSA on Twitter, or follow the hashtags #ChangingDiabetes and #Cycle4Diabetes.
 
 
 
An excited crowd waits for the cyclists as Carmen Gerber (left) the receptionist at Dr van Staden’s practice and Mosq Mphore from Power House, the PR company hand out the hands with a message, get tested.  
 
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:37 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 9%
Websites
George Herald 45%
Newspapers
George Herald 9%
All of the above
George Herald 36%
Men
Women
Search
kwagga2103
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 53.
Last_Tango
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up