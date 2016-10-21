Cycling 4 diabetes raises R200 000

C4D relay cyclists enter the Thembalethu Square shopping centre after completing 1 200 kms in 48 hours. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Five Land Rovers led the pack of 16 exhausted cyclists into Thembalethu Square shopping centre parking area on Saturday 5 November at the finish of the gruelling Novo Nordisk Cycle 4 Diabetes (C4D) fundraiser cycle relay.

The cyclist completed 1 200 km in 48 hours from Johannesburg to George.

The C4D relay was initiated by George general practitioner Dr Jacques van Staden and is now backed by Novo Nordisk, a Danish healthcare company.

A large group of children with diabetes and their families who have benefited from the programme cheered as Novo Nordisk handed a cheque of R200 000 to an exhausted, but smiling, Dr Jacques van Staden.

This year Land Rover South Africa came on board assisting with the infrastructure on the journey as well as R25 000 donation.



"We are appealing to the community to continue supporting the fundraiser by SMS "diabetes" to 49277 to donate R20 so that we can reach every child that needs our help in the Southern Cape" Said van Staden.

An excited crowd waits for the cyclists as Carmen Gerber (left) the receptionist at Dr van Staden’s practice and Mosq Mphore from Power House, the PR company hand out the hands with a message, get tested.

